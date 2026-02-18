Single-family home sells for $660,000 in Sugar Grove

A 3,400-square-foot single-family home, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The house at 6 Green Hills Court in Sugar Grove was sold on Feb. 9 for $660,000, or $194 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for three cars.

Other homes in Sugar Grove have recently been purchased nearby:

· In January 2025, a 1,541-square-foot single-family residence at 306 Normandie Drive sold for $337,000, a price per square foot of $219.

· At 1 Normandie Drive, in October 2025, a 1,465-square-foot single-family house was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $229.

· A 1,877-square-foot single-family residence at 319 Normandie Drive, sold in April 2025, for $345,000, a price per square foot of $184.