Single-family home sells for $415,000 in Joliet

A 3,368-square-foot single-family house, built in 1993, has changed hands.

The home at 3712 Hennepin Drive in Joliet was sold on Feb. 4 for $415,000, or $123 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 12,632-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,156-square-foot single-family home at 2521 Von Esch Road in Joliet, sold in October 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $209.

· In March 2025, a 1,702-square-foot single-family residence at 3912 Brenton Drive in Joliet sold for $359,000, a price per square foot of $211.

· At 3800 Amber Court in Joliet, in December 2025, a 1,664-square-foot single-family home was sold for $344,500, a price per square foot of $207.