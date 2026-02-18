Single-family home sells for $373,000 in Crystal Lake

A 1,770-square-foot single-family house, built in 1992, has changed hands.

The house at 1734 Somerfield Lane in Crystal Lake was sold on Feb. 4 for $373,000, or $211 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,697 square feet.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently changed hands:

· In May 2025, a 1,739-square-foot single-family home at 1762 Somerfield Lane sold for $405,500, a price per square foot of $233. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1692 Stockton Lane, in March 2025, a 1,770-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,739-square-foot single-family house at 1670 Stockton Lane, sold in April 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.