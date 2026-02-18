Single-family home in Orland Park sells for $1.26 million

A single-family residence located at 10924 Crystal Springs Lane in Orland Park changed owners on Feb. 2.

The 4,925-square-foot home, built in 1998, was sold for $1.26 million, or $256 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached three-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 1.4 acres.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 3,509-square-foot single-family house at 10729 Misty Hill Road, sold in December 2024, for $750,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 10848 Crystal Ridge Court, in July 2025, a 6,504-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.11 million, a price per square foot of $171. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 4,374-square-foot single-family residence at 10836 Crystal Ridge Court sold for $1.17 million, a price per square foot of $266. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.