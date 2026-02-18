Sale closed in Oswego: $307,000 for a three-bedroom house

A 1,176-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1973, has changed hands.

The home at 131 East Jackson Street in Oswego was sold on Feb. 4 for $307,000, or $261 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system. Additionally, the building features a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been purchased:

· In August 2025, a single-family house at 96 East Jackson Street sold for $355,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,142-square-foot single-family home at 90 East Polk Street, sold in January 2025, for $246,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 104 East Park Street, in December 2025, a 1,064-square-foot single-family house was sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $320. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.