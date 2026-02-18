Sale closed in Joliet: $1.16 million for a single-family home

A single-family home has changed hands.

The home at 18215 Gougar Road in Joliet was sold on Feb. 4. The purchase price was $1.16 million. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 10 acres.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 3,363-square-foot single-family house at 15740 Valley View Street, sold in January 2025, for $649,900, a price per square foot of $193.

· In October 2025, a single-family residence at 15707 Valley View Street sold for $850,275.

· At 15711 Mueller Way, in November 2025, a 2,700-square-foot single-family home was sold for $590,444, a price per square foot of $219. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.