Sale closed in Huntley: $490,000 for a single-family home

A 2,234-square-foot single-family home, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The home at 12841 Timber Creek Drive in Huntley was sold on Feb. 9 for $490,000, or $219 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Huntley have also recently changed hands:

· At 12910 Woodland Trail, in September 2025, a 2,621-square-foot single-family house was sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· In June 2025, a 2,234-square-foot single-family residence at 13536 Westridge Court sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $269.

· A 1,930-square-foot single-family residence at 12931 Woodland Trail, sold in February 2025, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $220.