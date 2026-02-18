Plainfield: Single-family home goes for $412,000

The single-family residence located at 25110 West Catherine Drive in Plainfield was sold on Feb. 5, for $412,000, or $155 per square foot.

The house, built in 1975, has an interior space of 2,661 square feet. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 0.7 acres.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 25002 West Mary Lane, in June 2025, a 2,174-square-foot single-family house was sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $189.

· In August 2025, a 2,204-square-foot single-family home at 25013 West Mary Lane sold for $329,000, a price per square foot of $149.

· A 1,938-square-foot single-family house at 24949 West Mary Lane, sold in June 2025, for $377,500, a price per square foot of $195.