Minooka: Single-family home sells for $600,000

A single-family house located at 121 Zapata Lane in Minooka changed owner on Feb. 4.

The 2,804-square-foot house, built in 1989, was sold for $600,000, or $214 per square foot. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Minooka that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,808-square-foot single-family home at 218 San Carlos Road, sold in January, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $221.

· In July 2025, a 2,001-square-foot single-family residence at 122 San Carlos Road sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $225.

· At 232 San Carlos Road, in August 2025, a 2,785-square-foot single-family house was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $135. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.