McHenry: Four-bedroom home goes for $342,500

The single-family home located at 3510 Turnberry Drive in McHenry was sold on Feb. 4, for $342,500, or $194 per square foot.

The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 1,766 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 12,632 square feet.

These nearby homes in McHenry have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,354-square-foot single-family residence at 3406 West Bretons Drive, sold in October 2025, for $363,000, a price per square foot of $268.

· In November 2025, a 1,529-square-foot single-family house at 3402 West Bretons Drive sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $216.

· At 211 Loch Glen Lane, in July 2025, a 2,210-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.