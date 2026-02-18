Lake In The Hills: Single-family home goes for $475,000

The single-family house located at 1108 Heavens Gate in Lake In The Hills was sold on Feb. 3, for $475,000, or $195 per square foot.

The house, built in 1995, has an interior space of 2,439 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property’s lot measures 10,589 square feet.

Other homes in Lake In The Hills that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1101 Heavens Gate, in August 2025, a 2,383-square-foot single-family home was sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,740-square-foot single-family residence at 1133 Heavens Gate, sold in December 2025, for $535,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 2,170-square-foot single-family residence at 1151 Heavens Gate sold for $443,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.