Three-bedroom house sells for $610,000 in Downers Grove

A 1,344-square-foot single-family home, built in 1950, has changed hands.

The home at 4706 Florence Avenue in Downers Grove was sold on Jan. 30 for $610,000, or $454 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features one parking spot. The property occupies a lot of 9,148 square feet.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently been purchased:

· At 4831 Florence Avenue, in January, a 1,419-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $479,000, a price per square foot of $338. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,500-square-foot single-family house at 426 Gierz Street, sold in February 2025, for $560,000, a price per square foot of $224.

· In June 2025, a 1,144-square-foot single-family residence at 327 Otis Avenue sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $415.