Single-family home sells in North Barrington for $1.31 million

The single-family house located at 83 South Wynstone Drive in North Barrington was sold on Feb. 5, for $1.31 million, or $232 per square foot.

The home, built in 2000, has an interior space of 5,642 square feet. This is a two-story house. The interior features six fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.2 acres.

These nearby homes in North Barrington have also recently been sold:

· In August 2025, a 6,649-square-foot single-family home at 239 South Indian Trail Road sold for $1.55 million, a price per square foot of $233.

· A 5,593-square-foot single-family residence at 66 South Hillburn Lane, sold in January 2025, for $1.7 million, a price per square foot of $304.

· At 74 South Bexley Court, in June 2025, a 4,326-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.55 million, a price per square foot of $358.