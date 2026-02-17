Single-family home sells for $630,000 in Downers Grove

A 2,090-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1953, has changed hands.

The home at 4915 Pershing Avenue in Downers Grove was sold on Jan. 28 for $630,000, or $301 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there are two fireplaces. Additionally, the building has access to one parking spot. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.8 acres.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently been sold:

· At 4733 Pershing Avenue, in October 2025, a 1,521-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $499,000, a price per square foot of $328.

· In December 2024, a 1,152-square-foot single-family residence at 1951 Hitchcock Avenue sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $321.

· A 2,164-square-foot single-family residence at 4636 Wilson Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $580,000, a price per square foot of $268.