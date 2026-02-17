Single-family home sells for $560,000 in Crystal Lake

A single-family house located at 1849 Moorland Lane in Crystal Lake changed owners on Feb. 3.

The 2,846-square-foot house, built in 2000, was sold for $560,000, or $197 per square foot. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 13,360 square feet.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In December 2025, a 3,200-square-foot single-family home at 1839 Kings Gate Lane in Crystal Lake sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $169.

· At 985 Aster Court in Crystal Lake, in June 2025, a 2,247-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $495,000, a price per square foot of $220.

· A 2,049-square-foot single-family home at 975 Aster Court in Crystal Lake, sold in January 2025, for $485,000, a price per square foot of $237. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.