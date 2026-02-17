Single-family home in Johnsburg goes for $275,000

The single-family residence located at 2904 Payton Crossing in Johnsburg was sold on Feb. 3, for $275,000, or $156 per square foot.

The home, built in 2012, has an interior space of 1,768 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,822 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· A 1,696-square-foot single-family house at 2805 Payton Crossing in Johnsburg, sold in August 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $177.

· At 2815 Kendall Crossing in Johnsburg, in July 2025, a 1,040-square-foot single-family home was sold for $215,000, a price per square foot of $207.

· In February 2025, a 1,132-square-foot single-family house at 2701 Kendall Crossing in Johnsburg sold for $305,000, a price per square foot of $269.