Single-family home in Glen Ellyn sells for $1.33 million

The single-family residence located at 462A Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit 29 in Glen Ellyn was sold on Jan. 28, for $1.33 million, or $389 per square foot.

The home, built in 2010, has an interior space of 3,410 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.8 acres.

Other homes in Glen Ellyn that have recently been sold close by include:

· In October 2025, a 1,983-square-foot single-family residence at 416 Anthony Street, Unit 29 sold for $712,000, a price per square foot of $359. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 569 Prairie Avenue, Unit 29, in June 2025, a 2,844-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.31 million, a price per square foot of $461.

· A 1,450-square-foot single-family residence at 534 Western Avenue, Unit 29, sold in December 2025, for $700,000, a price per square foot of $483. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.