Elmhurst: Single-family home goes for $657,000

A single-family residence located at 309 North Clinton Avenue in Elmhurst changed owners on Jan. 28.

The 1,820-square-foot home, built in 1955, was sold for $657,000, or $361 per square foot. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been sold:

· In December 2024, a 2,996-square-foot single-family residence at 412 North Berteau Avenue sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $280. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 237 North Melrose Avenue, in March 2025, a 1,163-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $361.

· A 2,194-square-foot single-family residence at 357 North Emroy Avenue, sold in April 2025, for $702,000, a price per square foot of $320.