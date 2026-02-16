Single-family home sells in Lombard for $477,000

The single-family residence located at 530 North Fairfield Avenue in Lombard was sold on Jan. 27, for $477,000, or $224 per square foot.

The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 2,130 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 7,405 square feet.

These nearby homes in Lombard have also recently been sold:

· In July 2025, a 1,576-square-foot single-family residence at 604 North Joyce Street sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $289.

· A 1,209-square-foot single-family residence at 525 North Grace Street, sold in June 2025, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $405.

· At 555 North Joyce Street, in April 2025, a 1,174-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $362.