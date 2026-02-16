Single-family home sells in Aurora for $330,000

A 1,888-square-foot single-family home, built in 1983, has changed hands.

The home at 1980 Sapphire Lane in Aurora was sold on Feb. 4 for $330,000, or $175 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,961 square feet.

Other homes in Aurora that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In January, a 1,602-square-foot single-family residence at 1120 Emerald Drive sold for $397,000, a price per square foot of $248.

· At 1111 Laurel Drive, in January 2025, a 1,573-square-foot single-family house was sold for $336,000, a price per square foot of $214.

· A 1,940-square-foot single-family house at 1101 Laurel Drive, sold in July 2025, for $255,000, a price per square foot of $131.