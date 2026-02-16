Huntley: Single-family home goes for $343,500

A 1,450-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The house at 14297 Sundance Drive in Huntley was sold on Feb. 5 for $343,500, or $237 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a detached two-car garage. The lot, which encompasses 5,474 square feet, also offers a pool.

These nearby homes in Huntley have also recently been sold:

· A 1,431-square-foot single-family house at 14226 Sundance Drive, sold in June 2025, for $350,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 14279 Newport Circle, in February 2025, a 1,455-square-foot single-family home was sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $237. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,613-square-foot single-family house at 14215 Flagstaff Court sold for $376,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.