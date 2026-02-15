Single-family home sells for $771,000 in Elmhurst

A single-family residence located at 505 East Atwood Court in Elmhurst changed owner on Jan. 27.

The 3,848-square-foot house, built in 1968, was sold for $771,000, or $200 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property sits on a 12,197-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 675 East Edgewood Avenue, in December 2025, a 1,614-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $487,000, a price per square foot of $302.

· In September 2025, a 1,672-square-foot single-family residence at 577 East Edgewood Avenue sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $380.

· A 1,836-square-foot single-family residence at 769 East Stuart Avenue, sold in September 2025, for $825,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.