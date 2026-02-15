Sale closed in Downers Grove: $600,000 for a single-family home

A 2,400-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1967, has changed hands.

The home at 1136 Barneswood Drive in Downers Grove was sold on Jan. 27 for $600,000, or $250 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently been purchased:

· At 1081 Barneswood Drive, in August 2025, a 2,436-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $326. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,879-square-foot single-family residence at 3649 Saratoga Avenue, sold in September 2025, for $535,000, a price per square foot of $285.

· In July 2025, a 1,426-square-foot single-family residence at 1214 Laurel Court sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $442.