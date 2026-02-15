McHenry: Three-bedroom house goes for $400,000

A 2,432-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2020, has changed hands.

The home at 3732 Flynn Street in McHenry was sold on Jan. 29 for $400,000, or $164 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in McHenry have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 3730 Doherty Lane, in February 2025, a 2,432-square-foot single-family home was sold for $412,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 2,432-square-foot single-family house at 1818 Cashel Lane sold for $456,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 2,432-square-foot single-family home at 1718 Doolin Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.