Batavia: Single-family home goes for $425,000

A 1,152-square-foot single-family home, built in 1976, has changed hands.

The house at 1342 Chillem Drive in Batavia was sold on Feb. 4 for $425,000, or $369 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 14,875 square feet.

These nearby homes in Batavia have also recently been sold:

· At 1332 Giese Road, in December 2025, a 2,089-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $433,000, a price per square foot of $207.

· A 2,028-square-foot single-family house at 1049 Cardinal Court, sold in May 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $148.

· In August 2025, a 1,718-square-foot single-family residence at 1234 Hillsboro Drive sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $253.