Single-family home sells for $425,000 in Huntley

A 1,912-square-foot single-family house, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The house at 13515 Ivy Drive in Huntley was sold on Feb. 4 for $425,000, or $222 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 5,663 square feet.

These nearby homes in Huntley have also recently been sold:

· At 13322 Arboretum Lane, in January, a 1,604-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $369,000, a price per square foot of $230.

· In January, a 1,152-square-foot single-family home at 13536 Hemlock Road sold for $258,000, a price per square foot of $224.

· A 1,180-square-foot single-family residence at 13480 Hemlock Court, sold in February 2025, for $262,000, a price per square foot of $222.