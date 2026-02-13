Single-family home in Barrington sells for $1.55 million

The single-family home located at 46 Ridge Road in Barrington was sold on Feb. 3, for $1.55 million, or $246 per square foot.

The house, built in 2001, has an interior space of 6,293 square feet. This is a two-story house. The interior features three fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space. The property sits on a 5.3-acre lot.

Other homes in Barrington have recently been sold nearby:

· At 59 Ridge Road, in June 2025, a 3,282-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.39 million, a price per square foot of $424.

· In December 2024, a 5,927-square-foot single-family house at 5 Porter School Road sold for $1.55 million, a price per square foot of $262.

· A 5,662-square-foot single-family home at 64 Ridge Road, sold in November 2025, for $2.13 million, a price per square foot of $375.