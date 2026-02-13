Ogle County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of Feb. 2

A single-family home in Oregon that sold for $387,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Ogle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Ogle County over the last week was $165,967. The average price per square foot ended up at $156. A total of 15 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,496 square feet.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $300,000 and $800,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $387,000, single-family home at 1912 South Daysville Road

The sale of the single-family home at 1912 South Daysville Road in Oregon has been finalized. The price was $387,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,040 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $372. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.