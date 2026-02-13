Four-bedroom home sells in Elgin for $350,000

A single-family home located at 520 North Lyle Avenue in Elgin has a new owner since Feb. 4.

The 1,428-square-foot house, built in 1980, was sold for $350,000, or $245 per square foot. This five-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 7,560 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elgin have also recently been sold:

· In January 2025, a 1,283-square-foot single-family residence at 1980 North Fork Circle sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,558-square-foot single-family house at 500 North Lyle Avenue, sold in December 2025, for $370,000, a price per square foot of $237. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 494 North Shenandoah Trail, in June 2025, a 1,481-square-foot single-family home was sold for $300,500, a price per square foot of $203. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.