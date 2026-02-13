DeKalb County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of Feb. 2?

A single-family home in Sycamore that sold for $300,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County over the last week was $293,583. The average price per square foot was $326. A total of 6 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,221 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $300,000 and $700,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $300,000, single-family home at 1340 North Main Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1340 North Main Street in Sycamore. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 1962 and the living area totals 1,700 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $176. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

2. $335,000, single-family home at 121 West Ellen Avenue

A 946-square-foot single-family residence at 121 West Ellen Avenue in Cortland has been sold. The total purchase price was $335,000, $354 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.

3. $347,500, single-family home at 1618 Pebblewood Drive

A 1,064-square-foot single-family residence at 1618 Pebblewood Drive in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $347,500, $327 per square foot. The home was built in 1988. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 15.