Aurora: Three-bedroom house sells for $256,000

A single-family residence located at 740 North Elmwood Drive in Aurora changed owner on Feb. 4.

The 1,440-square-foot home, built in 1958, was sold for $256,000, or $178 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,900 square feet.

Other homes in Aurora have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,576-square-foot single-family home at 727 North Fordham Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $350,000, a price per square foot of $136.

· At 812 North Foran Lane, in May 2025, a 1,136-square-foot single-family house was sold for $182,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In February, a 1,752-square-foot single-family house at 795 North Elmwood Drive sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.