Three-bedroom house in Huntley sells for $579,000

A 2,678-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 12145 Daphne Drive in Huntley was sold on Feb. 3 for $579,000, or $216 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The lot, which encompasses 7,700 square feet, is further enhanced by a pool.

These nearby homes in Huntley have also recently been purchased:

· At 14081 Lavender Street, in September 2025, a 1,684-square-foot single-family home was sold for $382,000, a price per square foot of $227.

· In November 2025, a 1,734-square-foot single-family house at 14071 Lavender Street sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $228.

· A 1,934-square-foot single-family residence at 12375 Lilly Lane, sold in December 2024, for $430,000, a price per square foot of $222. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.