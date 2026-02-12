Single-family home sells in Geneva for $685,000

A single-family home located at 51 Burgess Road in Geneva changed owners on Feb. 3.

The 1,767-square-foot home, built in 1982, was sold for $685,000, or $388 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been purchased:

· A 2,743-square-foot single-family residence at 125 Maple Court, sold in August 2025, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 124 South Pine Street, in November 2025, a 1,043-square-foot single-family house was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In August 2025, a 2,496-square-foot single-family residence at 1705 Millbrook Court sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $296. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.