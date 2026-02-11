Yorkville: Three-bedroom house goes for $315,000

A single-family home located at 1064 Canary Avenue in Yorkville changed owners on Jan. 28.

The 1,768-square-foot home, built in 2020, was sold for $315,000, or $178 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features one parking spot. The property’s lot measures 6,098 square feet.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently been purchased:

· In July 2025, a 1,450-square-foot single-family house at 2171 Bluebird Lane sold for $311,500, a price per square foot of $215. The home has two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 2058 Ingemunson Lane, in December 2025, a 2,612-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $170. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,282-square-foot single-family house at 2034 Ingemunson Lane, sold in September 2025, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.