Three-bedroom home sells in Oswego for $365,000

A 1,128-square-foot single-family house, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The house at 805 Cougar Lane in Oswego was sold on Jan. 26 for $365,000, or $324 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,019 square feet.

