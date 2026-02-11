Single-family home sells in Algonquin for $425,000

A 1,736-square-foot single-family house, built in 1978, has changed hands.

The house at 1405 Surrey Lane in Algonquin was sold on Jan. 23 for $425,000, or $245 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Algonquin that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In February 2025, a 1,736-square-foot single-family residence at 1302 Surrey Court sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $259.

· A 2,464-square-foot single-family home at 1335 Zange Drive, sold in April 2025, for $545,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1410 Gaslight Drive, in January 2025, a 2,890-square-foot single-family home was sold for $438,000, a price per square foot of $152.