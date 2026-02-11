Single-family home sells for $488,000 in Joliet

A 3,150-square-foot single-family house, built in 2014, has changed hands.

The house at 1002 Hudson Drive in Joliet was sold on Jan. 27 for $488,000, or $155 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been sold nearby:

· In March 2025, a 1,874-square-foot single-family residence at 7104 Carbuck Court sold for $399,000, a price per square foot of $213.

· At 7012 Tom Giarrante Drive, in March 2025, a 1,924-square-foot single-family home was sold for $383,000, a price per square foot of $199.

· A 3,885-square-foot single-family home at 803 Foxview Drive, sold in March 2025, for $362,000, a price per square foot of $93. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.