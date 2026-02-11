Single-family home sells for $438,000 in Lake In The Hills

A 2,712-square-foot single-family home, built in 1996, has changed hands.

The house at 441 Wright Drive in Lake In The Hills was sold on Jan. 23 for $438,000, or $162 per square foot. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 9,766 square feet.

Other homes in Lake In The Hills that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 210 Ellis Road, in November 2025, a 2,603-square-foot single-family house was sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $184.

· In October 2025, a 1,595-square-foot single-family residence at 5508 Chancery Way sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $254.

· A 1,292-square-foot single-family residence at 5512 Chancery Way, sold in December 2024, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $252.