Single-family home sells for $399,000 in Sycamore

A 1,943-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The home at 1310 Arneita Street in Sycamore was sold on Jan. 26 for $399,000, or $205 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,552-square-foot single-family residence at 326 Alfred Drive, sold in May 2025, for $380,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 229 Alfred Drive, in February 2025, a 1,095-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $294,500, a price per square foot of $269. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In December 2025, a 1,828-square-foot single-family residence at 175 Wendy Street sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.