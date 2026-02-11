Single-family home sells for $367,000 in Plano

The single-family home located at 215 Alexis Street in Plano was sold on Jan. 22, for $367,000, or $139 per square foot.

The home, built in 2005, has an interior space of 2,632 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Plano have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 330 Alexis Street, in June 2025, a 4,104-square-foot single-family house was sold for $412,000, a price per square foot of $100. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,020-square-foot single-family residence at 3928 Kristen Court sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,980-square-foot single-family home at 3917 Kristen Court, sold in July 2025, for $373,500, a price per square foot of $189.