Sale closed in Plainfield: $401,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 25463 West Cinnamon Circle in Plainfield changed owners on Jan. 26.

The 2,260-square-foot house, built in 1998, was sold for $401,000, or $177 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 3,308-square-foot single-family home at 13141 South Cinnamon Circle, sold in October 2025, for $535,000, a price per square foot of $162. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 13164 South Cinnamon Circle, in May 2025, a 2,315-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,419-square-foot single-family house at 13122 South Sunderlin Road sold for $594,000, a price per square foot of $246. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.