Sale closed in Oswego: $380,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 608 Clearwater Court in Oswego was sold on Jan. 28, for $380,000, or $194 per square foot.

The house, built in 2002, has an interior space of 1,961 square feet. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 513 Coventry Court, in September 2025, a 1,675-square-foot single-family home was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In December 2024, a 2,961-square-foot single-family house at 600 Highview Court sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $165. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,171-square-foot single-family home at 415 Badger Lane, sold in October 2025, for $365,000, a price per square foot of $312. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.