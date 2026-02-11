Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $520,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 1069 Ardmoor Drive in Crystal Lake has a new owner since Jan. 23.

The 2,460-square-foot house, built in 2019, was sold for $520,000, or $211 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,406-square-foot single-family residence at 1027 Mayhaw Drive, sold in December 2025, for $627,500, a price per square foot of $261. The home has three bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· At 1021 Mayhaw Drive, in June 2025, a 3,052-square-foot single-family house was sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,319-square-foot single-family house at 1112 Black Cherry Drive sold for $407,000, a price per square foot of $309. The home has two bedrooms and four bathrooms.