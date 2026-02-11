Sale closed in Cortland: $301,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 93 West Benson Avenue in Cortland was sold on Jan. 21, for $301,000, or $264 per square foot.

The house, built in 1992, has an interior space of 1,138 square feet. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 9,000 square feet.

Other homes in Cortland that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family residence at 245 South Somonauk Road, sold in October 2025, for $225,000. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a single-family residence at 100 South West Street sold for $200,000. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.

· At 59 South Nina Street, in April 2025, a 1,224-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $285,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.