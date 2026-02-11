Joliet: Three-bedroom home sells for $427,000

A single-family home located at 507 Cahokia Street in Joliet changed owners on Jan. 26.

The 2,370-square-foot house, built in 2018, was sold for $427,000, or $180 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,454 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,370-square-foot single-family residence at 502 Allegheny Street, sold in August 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 1,728-square-foot single-family house at 8008 Wood River Street sold for $376,500, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 8102 Expedition Street, in October 2025, a 2,370-square-foot single-family house was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $190.