Algonquin: Single-family home goes for $565,000

A single-family house located at 480 Brookside Avenue in Algonquin has a new owner since Jan. 22.

The 2,480-square-foot house, built in 2001, was sold for $565,000, or $228 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Algonquin have also recently been purchased:

· At 5 Stillwater Court, in June 2025, a 3,524-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 2,507-square-foot single-family home at 7 Rock River Court sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $259. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,196-square-foot single-family home at 530 Saratoga Circle, sold in January 2025, for $444,000, a price per square foot of $139. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.