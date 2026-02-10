Three-bedroom house sells for $775,000 in St. Charles

The single-family house located at 6N362 Riverside Drive in St. Charles was sold on Jan. 29, for $775,000, or $475 per square foot.

The home, built in 1920, has an interior space of 1,632 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating. Additionally, the building includes access to a mixed parking solution for three cars. The property’s lot measures 0.6 acres.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· At 4545 Foxgrove Drive in St. Charles, in December 2025, a 3,721-square-foot single-family home was sold for $856,000, a price per square foot of $230. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 5,183-square-foot single-family residence at 4720 Foley Lane in St. Charles, sold in November 2025, for $1.05 million, a price per square foot of $203. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.