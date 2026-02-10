Single-family home sells in Oswego for $405,000

The single-family residence located at 712 Bohannon Circle in Oswego was sold on Jan. 22, for $405,000, or $186 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 2,183 square feet. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 6,970-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 762 Bellevue Circle, in January 2025, a 1,390-square-foot single-family home was sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,026-square-foot single-family house at 511 Homeview Drive sold for $408,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,838-square-foot single-family house at 826 Bohannon Circle, sold in August 2025, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $212. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.