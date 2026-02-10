Single-family home sells in Joliet for $365,000

A 2,516-square-foot single-family house, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The home at 1313 Roth Drive in Joliet was sold on Jan. 22 for $365,000, or $145 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,176-square-foot single-family home at 1404 Roth Drive, sold in May 2025, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· At 1222 Fitzer Drive, in March 2025, a 3,549-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $351,000, a price per square foot of $99. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 2,150-square-foot single-family house at 1405 Fitzer Drive sold for $374,000, a price per square foot of $174.