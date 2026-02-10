Single-family home sells in Elmhurst for $1.53 million

A 3,500-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2025, has changed hands.

The new home at 162 East Hale Street in Elmhurst was sold on Jan. 22 for $1.53 million, or $436 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 6,970-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In October 2025, a 2,117-square-foot single-family residence at 143 East Jackson Street sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $366.

· At 868 East Cambridge Avenue, in January 2025, a 4,894-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.97 million, a price per square foot of $402. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,608-square-foot single-family residence at 912 East Chatham Avenue, sold in March 2025, for $1.17 million, a price per square foot of $324.